🏀 Garrett Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year

ATLANTA – Kansas junior Marcus Garrett is one of 10 student-athletes named a semifinalist for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

Garrett, who hails from Dallas, is tied for third in the conference in steals at 1.9 per outing. He is also averaging 1.9 thefts in Big 12 play, which leads the league. Garrett has collected 3.1 steals over his last seven games, all victories for No. 1 Kansas (25-3, 14-1). The KU guard has tallied multiple steals in 14 outings this season and has posted four or more thefts in six contests. He is also averaging five defensive rebounds over his last 10 games, second on the team only to Udoka Azubuike (7.8) in that span.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the four finalists on March 12. The award is voted on by a national panel of media with the final announcement being made on Sunday, April 5, at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.

2020 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

Name, Position, School

Mamadi Diakite, F, Virginia

MARCUS GARRETT, G, KANSAS

Romano Gill, C, Seton Hall

Jacob Gilyard, G, Richmond

Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky

Tre Jones, G, Duke

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Zavier Simpson, G, Michigan

Aaron Thompson, G, Butler

Mark Vital, G/F, Baylor