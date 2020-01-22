🏀 Garrett Named to Midseason Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
ATLANTA – Kansas junior Marcus Garrett is one of 15 men’s basketball players named to the 2020 Midseason Naismith Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.
Garrett leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.76, is fourth in assists per game at 4.4 and 12th in steals at 1.4. The Dallas guard has stepped up his play in league action, averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists versus Big 12 foes. Overall, Garrett averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year on February 27, and then the four finalists on March 12. The award is voted on by a national panel of media with the final announcement being made on Sunday, April 5, at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.
2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year
Name, Position, School
Tyler Bey, G/F, Colorado
Mamadi Diakite, F, Virginia
MARCUS GARRETT, G, KANSAS
Jacob Gilyard, G, Richmond
Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky
Tre Jones, G, Duke
Kylor Kelley, F, Oregon State
Quincy McKnight, G, Seton Hall
Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor
Fatts Russell, G, Rhode Island
Zavier Simpson, G, Michigan
Aaron Thompson, G, Butler
Devin Vassell, G, Florida State
Mark Vital, G/F, Baylor
Mike Watkins, F, Penn State