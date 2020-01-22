🏀 Garrett Named to Midseason Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

ATLANTA – Kansas junior Marcus Garrett is one of 15 men’s basketball players named to the 2020 Midseason Naismith Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Garrett leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.76, is fourth in assists per game at 4.4 and 12th in steals at 1.4. The Dallas guard has stepped up his play in league action, averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists versus Big 12 foes. Overall, Garrett averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year on February 27, and then the four finalists on March 12. The award is voted on by a national panel of media with the final announcement being made on Sunday, April 5, at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.

2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year

Name, Position, School

Tyler Bey, G/F, Colorado

Mamadi Diakite, F, Virginia

MARCUS GARRETT, G, KANSAS

Jacob Gilyard, G, Richmond

Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky

Tre Jones, G, Duke

Kylor Kelley, F, Oregon State

Quincy McKnight, G, Seton Hall

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Fatts Russell, G, Rhode Island

Zavier Simpson, G, Michigan

Aaron Thompson, G, Butler

Devin Vassell, G, Florida State

Mark Vital, G/F, Baylor

Mike Watkins, F, Penn State