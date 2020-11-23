🏀 Garrett Named to NABC Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has named Kansas senior Marcus Garrett to its 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the NABC announced Monday. A total of 20 student-athletes made the preseason list.

Garrett is vying to become the second Jayhawk to win the NABC Player of the Year, joining Frank Mason III who won the honor in 2017.

Garrett has received numerous preseason honors heading into the 2020-21 season. Besides the NABC honor, the Dallas guard is on the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Watch List, The Athletic top 20 guards for 2020-21, received votes when the Associated Press named its preseason All-America team. Additionally, Garrett is on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list and was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Garrett was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a junior, he led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and also ranked among the league leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game, including 6.9 in his last nine outings in 2019-20. For the season, Garrett produced 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.

2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year powered by ShotTracker – Preseason Watch List

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.)

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.)

Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.)

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.)

MARCUS GARRETT, KANSAS (G-Sr.)

Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.)

Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.)

Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.)

Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.)

Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.)

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.)

Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.)

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.)

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.)