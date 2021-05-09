🥎 Gayre Homers, Jayhawks Drop Series Finale to Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the 2021 regular-season finale, the Kansas softball team fell to Iowa State, 12-4, at Arrocha Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Jayhawks end the regular season 22-26 overall and 2-16 Big 12 record. Iowa State improves to 31-19 on the year and 6-12 in Big 12 play.

On the day, KU recorded nine hits being led at the plate by Jordan Richards who went 2-for-2 with one run scored and by Morgyn Wynne who finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Shelby Gayre also came in to pinch hit a three-run homer for the Jayhawks.

The Cyclones scored four unanswered spread out over the first five innings to jump out to an early lead.

In the bottom of the fifth the Jayhawks answered after Wynne hit her ninth double of the season into right center to bring home Macy Omli who got on off a double. This was Wynne’s 49th RBI of the season to tie for fourth in KU’s single-season records with Maddie Stein (2013) and Maggie Hull (2011). Wynne now has 82 RBIs on her career.

Iowa State scored three more in the top of the sixth, but the Jayhawks had an answer in the bottom half of the inning.

Richards and Sophia Buzard drew back-to-back one-out walks to put two on. Gayre followed by stepping to the plate and hitting a three-run homer out of left field. This was Gayre’s ninth home run of the season and 29th of the career to tie for sixth on KU’s career records.

ISU scored five additional runs in the seventh to clinch the 12-4 win.

Freshman Savanna DesRochers got the start in the circle for the Jayhawks and pitched three innings with one strikeout. She falls to 2-2 on the year after the loss. Tatum Goff pitched three innings with four strikeouts before being replaced by Kasey Hamilton in the top of the seventh. Senior Hannah Todd also saw time in the circle in the seventh.