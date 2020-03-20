👟 Gleb Dudarev Named National Field Athlete of the Year Finalist

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev was named one of three finalists for the National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year award, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Friday, after Dudarev finished a historic indoor season in the weight throw.

“It was a huge season for Gleb, he really stepped up in big moments,” head coach Stanley Redwine said. “I thought he and Coach Andy Kokhanovsky did a great job in knowing how to prepare and preparing all season long.”

A native of Vitebsk, Belarus, Dudarev was named to The Bowerman Watch List on three occasions this year, as he was only one of six men’s athletes nationwide to do so. The Bowerman – known as collegiate track & field’s highest honor – is awarded each year by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate athletes in NCAA track & field. The award was established in 2009, is named after legendary track and field coach, Bill Bowerman.

Dudarev most recently won his third Big 12 Indoor Championship in the men’s weight throw on February 29, throwing 23.23m (76-2.75 ft.). Dudarev became just the third individual to win three Big 12 indoor titles in the event, while he has won six Big 12 titles between indoors and outdoors.

Earlier this season at the Jayhawk Classic on January 23, Dudarev became the No. 5 performer in NCAA history by throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.) in the men’s weight throw. Dudarev’s throw was the farthest throw in the event since 2015, earning him his fourth career Big 12 Indoor Athlete of the Week honor, just one shy of the conference record.

In addition to his performance at the Jayhawk Classic, Dudarev showed consistency all season long, holding the top-seven throws in the NCAA this season.

Voting for the USTFCCCA National Awards will begin on Monday, March 23 for members. Along with Dudarev, Carey McLeod of Tennessee and Chris Nilsen of South Dakota were also named finalists for the USTFCCCA National Men’s Athlete of the Year.