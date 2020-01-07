👟 Gleb Dudarev Named to Bowerman Preseason Watch List share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev was named to The Bowerman Men’s Preseason Watch List, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday, as he was one of ten men’s athletes across the country to make the list. The Bowerman – known as collegiate track & field’s highest honor – is awarded each year by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate athletes in NCAA track & field. The award was established in 2009, is named after legendary track and field coach, Bill Bowerman.

"We are proud of all of the things that he has accomplished throughout his career here, whether its placing eighth at the World Championships, or his performances at the NCAA and Big 12 meets. He has excelled as a student and as an athlete." Head Coach Stanley Redwine

The preseason accolade is nothing new for the Kansas senior, as it marks his third appearance on the list in his career and the first time since the 2017-18 season. Dudarev made his first appearance on The Bowerman Pre-Conference Championship Watch List on May 3, 2018, and was named to the list again on The Bowerman Post-Conference Championship Watch List on May 17, 2018. “I give him (Dudarev) credit for his hard work and I give Coach Andy (Kokhanovsky) credit for all the training that he has done with him,” Redwine said. “We’re excited for what this season brings for the both of them.” The Vitebsk, Belarus native enters his senior campaign as a four-time All-American and five-time Big 12 Champion in the men’s hammer and weight throw, while holding the No. 6 hammer throw in collegiate history with his throw of 78.29m (256-10 ft.) set on August 20, 2019. Dudarev also holds both the indoor and outdoor Kansas school records, while holding eight of the Kansas top-10 performances indoor and all ten of the Kansas top-10 performances outdoors. Dudarev’s accomplishments span to the World stage, where he placed eighth overall in the men’s hammer throw at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.