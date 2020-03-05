👟 Gleb Dudarev Named to The Bowerman Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev was named to The Bowerman Men’s Pre-NCAA Indoor Watch List, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Thursday, marking his third-straight appearance on the list this season.

The Bowerman – known as collegiate track & field’s highest honor – is awarded each year by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate athletes in NCAA track & field. The award was established in 2009, is named after legendary track and field coach, Bill Bowerman.

Dudarev most recently won his third Big 12 Indoor Championship in the men’s weight throw on February 29, throwing 23.23m (76-2.75 ft.). Dudarev became just the third individual to win three Big 12 indoor titles in the event, while he has won six Big 12 titles between indoors and outdoors.

Earlier this season, Dudarev became the No. 5 performer in NCAA history at the Jayhawk Classic, throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.) in the men’s weight throw. Dudarev’s throw was the farthest throw in the event since 2015, earning him his fourth career Big 12 Indoor Athlete of the Week honor, just one shy of the conference record. Entering the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 13-14, Dudarev holds the No.1 throw in the NCAA at 24.38m (80-00 ft.) , while he holds the top-seven throws in the NCAA this season.

The preseason accolade is nothing new for the Kansas senior, as it marks his fifth appearance on the list in his career. Dudarev made his first appearance on The Bowerman Pre-Conference Championship Watch List on May 3, 2018, and was named to the list again on The Bowerman Post-Conference Championship Watch List on May 17, 2018.

Dudarev also holds both the indoor and outdoor Kansas school records, while holding eight of the Kansas top-10 performances indoor and all ten of the Kansas top-10 performances outdoors. Dudarev’s accomplishments span to the World stage, where he placed eighth overall in the men’s hammer throw at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

Joining Dudarev on The Bowerman Men’s Preseason Watch List was Florida State’s Trey Cunningham, Northern Arizona’s Tyler Day, Texas A&M’s Devin Dixon, Georgia’s Johannes Erm, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, Baylor’s KC Lightfoot, South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen, Tennessee’s Darryl Sullivan and Virginia’s Jordan Scott.

Dudarev becomes the latest Jayhawk to be added to The Bowerman Watch List, with Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel being named a semifinalist during the 2018-19 season. Thursday’s watch list marks the second of nine Bowerman updates throughout the season, with the next men’s update being announced on Thursday, May 5. The Bowerman Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, June 24, with the winners being announced at the annual USTFCCCA Convention in December.

