Goldsberry Signs With Colorado Rockies
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Blake Goldsberry became the latest Jayhawk to pursue a professional baseball career, signing a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization.
"It is incredible, and has always been a dream of mine to play professional baseball. Being a hometown kid and getting a chance to play for the Rockies organization is amazing. My time at Kansas was an exciting ride. I can’t thank my coaches, teammates, and all of the staff enough for being a part of the journey with me. "Blake Goldsberry
Goldsberry, a redshirt-senior during the 2020 season, finished with seven appearances in relief, totaling 10 innings pitched with no earned runs and one walk to eight strikeouts.
In five seasons with the Jayhawks, Goldsberry pitched in 80 games with 125.0 innings pitched, while tallying 91 strikeouts.
"Blake Goldsberry has been a tremendous teammate in the five years he has been with Kansas baseball. He was a team captain during the 2020 season and came into our program as a recruited walk-on, and became a scholarship player, which speaks to how hard he has worked at his craft. It is exciting to see him live his dream of becoming a professional baseball player, and for all of his hard work and dedication to pay off."Ritch Price
The Highlands Ranch, Colorado native finished his redshirt-junior campaign making a career-high 31 appearances and 43.2 innings pitched in 2019.
Goldsberry graduated in May and was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and an Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honoree once.