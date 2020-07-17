Goldsberry Signs With Colorado Rockies

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Blake Goldsberry became the latest Jayhawk to pursue a professional baseball career, signing a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization.

"It is incredible, and has always been a dream of mine to play professional baseball. Being a hometown kid and getting a chance to play for the Rockies organization is amazing. My time at Kansas was an exciting ride. I can’t thank my coaches, teammates, and all of the staff enough for being a part of the journey with me. "

Goldsberry, a redshirt-senior during the 2020 season, finished with seven appearances in relief, totaling 10 innings pitched with no earned runs and one walk to eight strikeouts.

In five seasons with the Jayhawks, Goldsberry pitched in 80 games with 125.0 innings pitched, while tallying 91 strikeouts.