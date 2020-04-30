🥎 Hailey Reed Announces Her Return for 2020-21 Season

JAYHAWK NATION!!!

I am so excited to announce I will be accepting my extra year of eligibility and will be returning for the 2020-21 season. Thankfully, my school situation post-transferring allowed me extra flexibility in these crazy times. Once the option to come back was given to me, the decision was a no-brainer. I want every chance I get to compete for the best University in the country.

This year I believe we were just getting rolling. Every time we stepped out on the field we improved. I mentally told myself several times, “Wow, this team is going to do huge things in the next few years” and now I have the opportunity to prove that. This team is something different, and next year we will show that from the start. Watch out!

I want to first thank the NCAA for taking the side of student-athletes and allowing this opportunity. To the University of Kansas Athletics and coaches, thank you for welcoming me with open arms from the day I transferred to the second I thought my career was over. The support means the world.

To my family, thank you for the endless love and support throughout every crazy softball decision I have made in the last few years. To my teammates, there is no one I would rather compete with.

Lastly to the Jayhawk fans, you are like nothing else. We can’t wait to get out on the dirt next year and show you what KU softball is all about.

All glory to God!

Stay safe and healthy during this time. We will see you back at Arrocha Ballpark next spring!

Hailey Reed #25