Azur Kamara Joins Hakeem Adeniji at 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior outside linebacker Azur Kamara accepted an a late invitation to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl Tuessday. Kamara is the second Jayhawk invited to this year’s event as he joins offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji as the 36th and 37th players in program history to be invited to the prestigious outing.

A native of Glendale Arizona, Kamara finished the 2019 season with 51 total tackles, including a team-leading 3.5 sacks. He registered 6.0 tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hurries for the Jayhawks during his senior season.

The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.