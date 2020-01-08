Hakeem Adeniji Invited To Attend 2020 NFL Combine

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji has been invited to attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Adeniji, who tied a school record by starting 48-straight games, was recently tabbed All-Big 12 First Team by both the conference coaches and was an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree by the Associated Press.

Adeniji will report to Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 24 and will take part in various activities, including interviews, measurements, medical examinations, psychological testing and physical testing throughout the week. He will take part in the bench press on Thursday, Feb. 27 and do his on-field workout on Friday, Feb. 28. The bench press and on-field workout will be televised on the NFL Network.

With Adeniji’s invite, Kansas will be represented at the combine for the third-consecutive season. He follows fellow Jayhawks Daniel Wise (2019) and Dorance Armstrong Jr., (2018) as KU’s most recent combine attendees.