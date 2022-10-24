🏀 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Dates Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, October 27, at Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence.

Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the women’s basketball program from Schneider, the reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year, and players. There will be 13 one-hour shows throughout the season, beginning on October 27 and continuing through March 7, with one postseason show date to be announced. The show will air from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the season, with times and dates subject to change.

Now in his eighth year at Kansas, Schneider led the Jayhawks to a breakthrough season in 2021-22, finishing 21-10 and placing fifth in the Big 12 at 11-7. KU returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks defeated Georgia Tech, 77-58, in the first round, setting a new school record largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game.

Kansas has been picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 this season and the Jayhawks return four starters and 11 letterwinners from the 2021-22 team, including three players who earned Preseason All-Big 12 recognition. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the first team by the leagues head coaches, while Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson received honorable mention.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can also submit questions to Coach Brandon on the front page of KUAthletics.com. The show will also be available the next day on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence or Topeka is the place to watch all your Jayhawk teams live and enjoy weekly food and drink specials. Fans can visit the Lawrence location on Thursdays throughout the season to watch Coach Brandon’s live show.