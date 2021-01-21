Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Schedule Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2021 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider schedule has been announced with the show starting Thursday, Jan. 21 and hosted by Jimmy Chavez. Hawk Talk will consist of seven shows done virtually from Allen Fieldhouse and will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Schneider answer fan questions about all things KU women’s basketball.

Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider will take place each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. (CT)*, and can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and via KUAthletics.com, which will feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Schneider on the front page of KUAthletics.com.

Show Day Date Time 1 Thursday Jan. 21 6-7 p.m. 2 Thursday Jan. 28 6-7 p.m. 3 Thursday Feb. 4 6-7 p.m. 4 Thursday Feb. 11 6-7 p.m. 5 Thursday Feb. 18 7-8 p.m. * 6 Thursday Feb. 25 6-7 p.m. 7 Thursday March 4 6-7 p.m.

* Show will be at 7-8 p.m. (CT) following Hawk Talk with Bill Self

** Show dates and times subject to change. Check local listings.