🏈 Hawk Talk with Head Football Coach Lance Leipold Scheduled for May 6

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A special edition of Hawk Talk with new Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold will take place at Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence on Thursday, May 6 beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

The special edition Hawk Talk will give fans the opportunity to submit questions and hear from Leipold, alongside voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni.

Leipold was announced as the head football coach for the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, April 30, as a six-time National Champion, five-time conference coach of the year and the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 100 wins. Leipold comes to KU after a successful six-year stay at Buffalo, where in his final three seasons he posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in 20 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawk Talk and Johnny’s Tavern – West Lawrence will implement several safety measures:

Masks are required to enter restaurant

Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis

Coach Leipold and Brian Hanni will be socially distanced by 6-feet or more from all guests

Clear dividers will be added to separate Coach Leipold and Brian Hanni

No autographs/Interaction with Coach Leipold or Brian Hanni

Johnny’s Tavern, with 11 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit and Topeka, has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its world famous hamburgers and pizza, and is now a great spot for sports fans as well as families.

Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold will air live across the Jayhawk Radio Network and the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile app, available here.