🏈 Hawk Talk With Lance Leipold to Debut Aug. 31

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The inaugural season of Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold will officially debut Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence.

The hour-long show will feature the first-year Kansas coach, alongside the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni. The two will break down the upcoming game, recap the recent happenings in Kansas Football and have some fun interactive segments with Jayhawk fans in attendance.

The first two shows of the season will be held on Tuesdays (Aug. 31 and Sept. 7) before shifting to Wednesdays for the next seven weeks. All total, there will be 13 Hawk Talk shows, with the final one set for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The full schedule is below. All shows will begin at 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, August 31

Tuesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 15

Wednesday, September 22

Wednesday, September 29

Wednesday, October 6

Wednesday, October 13

Wednesday, October 20

Wednesday, October 27

Tuesday, November 2

Wednesday, November 10

Wednesday, November 17

Tuesday, November 23

Each show is scheduled for 60 minutes. The show dates and times are subject to change. Check your local listing for availability in your area.

