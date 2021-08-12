🏈 Hawk Talk With Lance Leipold to Debut Aug. 31
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The inaugural season of Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold will officially debut Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence.
The hour-long show will feature the first-year Kansas coach, alongside the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni. The two will break down the upcoming game, recap the recent happenings in Kansas Football and have some fun interactive segments with Jayhawk fans in attendance.
The first two shows of the season will be held on Tuesdays (Aug. 31 and Sept. 7) before shifting to Wednesdays for the next seven weeks. All total, there will be 13 Hawk Talk shows, with the final one set for Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The full schedule is below. All shows will begin at 6 p.m.:
Tuesday, August 31
Tuesday, September 7
Wednesday, September 15
Wednesday, September 22
Wednesday, September 29
Wednesday, October 6
Wednesday, October 13
Wednesday, October 20
Wednesday, October 27
Tuesday, November 2
Wednesday, November 10
Wednesday, November 17
Tuesday, November 23
Each show is scheduled for 60 minutes. The show dates and times are subject to change. Check your local listing for availability in your area.
