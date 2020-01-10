Haynes-Overton Joins Kansas Women's Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of 5-foot-5 junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton to the program Friday. Due to NCAA guidelines, Haynes-Overton will sit out one year with eligibility beginning spring 2021.

A transfer from East Tennessee State University, Haynes-Overton entered her junior season with the Buccaneers needing 45 points to break 1,000 points. In November versus No. 23 Tennessee, the Nashville native posted a career-best 41 points and seven steals in the 72-68 loss. Haynes-Overton currently has 1,046 points on her career as she looks to begin her career at Kansas.