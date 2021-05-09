Head Coach of the Leipold Family

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

When Lance Leipold was formally introduced on May 3rd as the next head coach of the Kansas University football team, his wife Kelly sat right across from the podium. “It’s been a journey with a lot of tough decisions and sacrifices,” Coach Leipold said to his wife at the beginning of his opening press conference. “You held our family together and I can’t thank you enough.” The newest first lady of Jayhawk football met her husband nearly 25 years ago when he was coaching at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “I met Lance at the Bourbon Street Bar in Omaha,” she said. “I was just hanging out with my girlfriend when Lance and one of his friends walked over.” A few weeks later, the pair was on their first date at an indoor arena football game on Valentine’s Day. Fast forward to today, the two have been happily married for 22 years. It’s a journey that has taken her from the Midwest to the New York area and now to Lawrence, Kansas.

Through it all, the couple has welcomed change with open arms. While the common concerns about the unknown have always been conversation topics, fortunately for both Kelly and Lance, those reservations have always worked themselves out quite quickly. “We’ve always talked about [those reservations] openly as husband and wife, and with our children,” she said. “There was a little bit of hesitation [about our move to Lawrence] at first because our son was in such a good place at Buffalo. He just had a really close group of friends, and it has always been important to us that every member of our family feels comfortable about our decisions.” While their youngest son Landon is about to enter high school, their daughter Lindsey is finishing up college at Stetson University with plans of attending graduate school at KU. Leipold looks at this new adventure as a benefit to both children. “It’s good to have lifelong friends in multiple states,” she added. “Since our arrival here, our son is ecstatic. Our daughter swears she is moving back in with us and wants to get her master’s degree here from KU.”

Kelly, who was born in Wisconsin, knew returning to their Midwest roots was something that she and her family wanted to come back to eventually. “We could have shut all this down and probably had a lifetime contract at Buffalo,” Leipold noted. “We could have ridden this out and retire, but my husband wasn’t ready. He still has so much passion and a lot to offer. So, it really just required a buy-in from our kids, and if you saw them right now, you would see how happy they are.” She is equally excited about being in a college town like Lawrence—a place that is all about supporting and celebrating the Jayhawks. “We want to be an integral part of this community and help in any way we can,” Leipold said. “The people have given us such a nice and heartfelt welcome, and we couldn’t be more excited about starting our new journey. Hopefully, we have a smooth and quick transition now.”