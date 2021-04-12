⛳️ Heinlein Shoots 65 in Second Round at Lone Star Invitational

Heinlein started the day shooting a 1-over 73 in her opening round. She then birdied the first two holes of the second round, added a third on hole No. 8 and made the turn at -2. Heinlein continued her hot streak carding birdies in four of her first five holes on the back nine – Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 14. She added another birdie on No. 17.

“I felt really relaxed today and enjoyed playing with my teammates since they help keep me calm and in the moment,” Heinlein said. “I was hitting the ball well and my putter got hot, which was a lot of fun. I just really trusted all parts of my game and enjoyed everything that the day brought. It was just a super fun day in general and I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other team supporting me.”

HUMBLE, Texas – Kansas sophomore Lauren Heinlein shot a 65 (-7) in the second round of the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston Monday. The Ocala, Florida, native’s 65 is the second-lowest round in KU women’s golf history.

“Lauren did a fabulous job today of staying in the moment and sticking to her game plan all the way through her round and didn’t try to protect her round once she got under par,” Kansas head coach Erin O’Neil said. “She hit the ball very well and her putting was spot on all day.”

Historically, Kansas All-America Yupaporn Kawinpakorn set the low mark by shooting a 63 at the Schooner Classic on September 19, 2015, in Norman, Oklahoma. Heinlein’s 65 is next followed by a 66 by Kawinpakorn set in April 2016. There is a seven-way tie at 67 on the KU all-time low round list.

Heinlein’s 65 tied for the low round of the day at the Lone Star Invitational and she sits third in the 38-golfer field heading into Tuesday’s final day with a two round 138 (-6). Heinlein’s 65 tied Baylor’s Hannah Karg morning round. Karg is in second at -7 (136), four shots behind leader Maria Jose Martinez of Houston who is at -11.

As a team, Kansas sits fifth with a two-round 593 (+17). Baylor is running away from the field at -28 (548), which is 26 shots ahead of second place SMU at 574 (-2). Individually, besides Heinlein, KU junior Sera Tadokoro improved two strokes from round one to round two carding a 74 (+2) in the afternoon. Junior Aristelle Acuff tied her season low with a 71 (+1) in her opening round, while freshman Hanna Hawks shot a 75 (+3) in the morning round. Abby Glynn’s best round was in the afternoon where she shot at 78 (+6).

The third and final round of the Lone Star Invitational will be Tuesday morning starting at 9 a.m. (Central) with live stats available here via GolfStat.com.