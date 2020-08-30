🏌️‍♂️ Hillier Wins High Plains Amateur

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Kansas senior men’s golfer Harry Hillier shot a final round 66 (-6) Sunday to win the High Plains Amateur at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course (Brown) in Garden City, Kan. Hillier’s two-round 137 (-7) edged Andrew Beckler (-5) by two shots and KU teammate Sion Audrain (-4) and Brian Fehr (-4) by three strokes for the title.

Hillier shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday in the opening round carding one eagle, on hole No. 7, and three birdies on the day. The Te Puke, New Zealand, native entered Sunday’s final round tied for seventh in the 69-golfer field. Hillier shot eight pars and one eagle, on hole No. 4, in the final front nine and carded five birdies, including his last three and four of his last five holes, on the back nine to go 34-32—66.

KU sophomore Zach Sokolosky finished tied for 14th with a 147 (+3), while freshman Tate Herrenbruck tied for 23rd at 149 (+5).