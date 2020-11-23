Hillier Named to Haskins Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior Harry Hillier has been named to the Haskins Award Watch List, it was announced Monday morning.

The Haskins Award is awarded at the end of the season to the top collegiate player in the country. Past winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas.

Hillier, a junior from Te Puke, New Zealand, earned his way onto the list after a strong fall season for the Jayhawks. The highlight of Hillier’s fall came in his first tournament of the season at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth when he finished tied for second at 1-under.

He also had a Top 20 finish at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in October, finishing tied for 17th.

In four events last year, Hillier picked up one top-five and one top-10 and had a scoring average of 70.60. As a sophomore in 2018-19, Hillier competed in all 11 of the team’s events and recorded the most rounds in the 60s on the team with 11. He won the Jackrabbit, where he shot a 67 in the opening round and finished at 11-under.

The younger brother of former letterwinner, Charlie Hillier, Harry has played in 27 career events for the Jayhawks. The younger Hillier and the Jayhawks will open their spring season February 19 at the Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, California.