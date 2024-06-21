⛳️ Hirst Wins English Women’s Open Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf to-be senior Lily Hirst won the English Women’s Open Championship at Stoneham Golf Club with a 72-hole score of 71-75-74-70—290 (-6).

Hirst, a Huddersfield, United Kingdom native, beat out the 123-player field by four strokes en route to her victory. Prior to Hirst’s victory, she ranks No. 506th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The tournament consisted of four rounds of stroke play with a cut (best 46) after two rounds.

“I’m speechless,” Hirst said. “I feel like I’ve been dreaming of winning a tournament like this after I won the Champion of Champions a few years ago. I shot even par in the morning, and I was only one back heading into the final round, so I thought I should attack everything and hole a few more putts as I left a few short in the morning. I knew I needed to shoot low.”

Hirst’s four-under round of 70 in the final round was jolted by an eagle on the drive-able par 4 seventh hole. She also carded three birdies in the final round and outlasted second place by four strokes.

Hirst competed in all 12 events for the Jayhawks during the 2023-24 season, carrying a 72.3 scoring average over 33 rounds of competition. During the season, Hirst carded eight rounds in the 60’s and 12 rounds under par. Hirst finished inside the Top 20 on seven occasions, including three times in the Top 10 and once in the Top 5.

To-be Kansas senior Johanna Ebner also competed at the event, finishing tied for fourth after rounds of 71-73-77-76—297 (+1). Earlier this June, Ebner won the Women’s International Austrian Amateur Championship at Mondsee Golf Club.

Hirst and Ebner were both members of head coach Lindsay Kuhle’s travel lineup at the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship and the NCAA Cle Elum Regional this past season.