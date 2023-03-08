🏀 Historic Allen Fieldhouse to Undergo Transformational Renovations
Project Made Possible by Unprecedented Leadership Gifts
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Allen Fieldhouse, the premier venue in college basketball, will soon undergo a series of upgrades that will profoundly enhance the fan experience and equip the most historic arena in the country with state-of-the-art amenities.
The project will be funded in large part due to the generosity of longstanding KU supporters and multi-generational Jayhawk families, who are coming together to elevate the experience for all patrons at Allen Fieldhouse, one of the state’s most visited attractions. The concourses on all three levels of Allen Fieldhouse will be reimagined. There will also be expanded donor space throughout the venue that will increase capacity, provide a world-class gameday experience, and allow for additional opportunities for special events on non-gamedays.
The inside of the arena will also experience significant improvements, while maintaining the history and tradition of the Fieldhouse, with additional chairback seating, state-of-the-art videoboards, along with a new sound system and lighting.
“Allen Fieldhouse is a preeminent destination for sports fans and has long been heralded as the best in-game experience in basketball. There is no arena in sport that provides the tradition and character of the Fieldhouse, and this project will go to great lengths to maintain that, while dramatically enhancing the fan experience for our men’s and women’s basketball supporters. This is a strong statement to our commitment to not just sustaining but elevating Kansas Basketball to new heights, and it will be a gamechanger for our programs, student-athletes and fans.”Travis Goff, Director of Athletics
The renovations to Allen Fieldhouse will reshape first impressions, elevate donor spaces and enhance the game day fan experience for all patrons. Some of the most impactful changes include:
- Enhanced concessions and new LED lighting to elevate and unify all concourses, including an all-new premium “Jayhawk Pub” concept on the second level, which will have a variety of food options and expansive space for Jayhawk fans to meet and connect while at the fieldhouse.
- A new and expanded Rally House Team Store in the Booth Hall of Athletics that will feature a flexible mezzanine space above it.
- Reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces, including the donor atrium, which integrates into Allen Fieldhouse, as well as the Naismith Room.
- Enhanced seating opportunities to include additional chairbacks and accessible seating.
- Important investments into the in-game experience, including a new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a new sound system, new digital signage and upgraded Wi-Fi.
“These renovations will enhance the gameday experience for Jayhawks, including our students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors. Additionally, these enhancements position KU Basketball to continue driving new student recruitment, alumni engagement and donor relations, all of which benefit the university and our broader academic mission.”Douglas Girod, Chancellor
The second and third level concourses – which serve as the access point to the seating bowl for 80 percent of fans — will dramatically increase concession points-of-sale and boast on-site cooking, which will elevate concessions and catering throughout the Fieldhouse.
“This makes the best and coolest place to play college basketball that much better. The fan experience will truly be enhanced, and our team will benefit greatly. We’ve always taken great pride in having the best fans and the best homecourt in the country. These major improvements inside the arena, and throughout all three floors of the concourse, ensure that Allen Fieldhouse will always be recognized as a top venue in America, regardless of sport.”Bill Self, Men's Basketball Head Coach
In addition to the upgrades at the Fieldhouse, Wagnon Student Athlete Center will also be remodeled with a focus on a modernized and welcoming “front door” for recruits, fans, donors and sponsors. Wagnon will also reconfigure space to meet expanding day-to-day needs for current student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“These improvements are continued investments in our basketball programs, and it demonstrates a commitment to solidifying Allen Fieldhouse as the very best place to play. I am excited our fans will get to enjoy a first-class experience each time they come through the doors. This will have a major impact on our program moving forward and will make it an even better experience for our student-athletes.”Brandon Schneider, Women's Basketball Head Coach
The renovations and enhancements to the Fieldhouse and Wagnon, headed by local design firm Multistudio, will begin this spring and will be achieved in two phases, in order to navigate the 2023-24 basketball season. The entirety of the project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
"We would not have this tremendous opportunity if not for the inspirational gifts from one of our very best Jayhawk families. On behalf of the entire institution, our basketball programs, and our fans, thank you for your game-changing impact on this crown jewel facility."Travis Goff, Director of Athletics