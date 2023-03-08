🏀 Historic Allen Fieldhouse to Undergo Transformational Renovations

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Allen Fieldhouse, the premier venue in college basketball, will soon undergo a series of upgrades that will profoundly enhance the fan experience and equip the most historic arena in the country with state-of-the-art amenities.

The project will be funded in large part due to the generosity of longstanding KU supporters and multi-generational Jayhawk families, who are coming together to elevate the experience for all patrons at Allen Fieldhouse, one of the state’s most visited attractions. The concourses on all three levels of Allen Fieldhouse will be reimagined. There will also be expanded donor space throughout the venue that will increase capacity, provide a world-class gameday experience, and allow for additional opportunities for special events on non-gamedays.

The inside of the arena will also experience significant improvements, while maintaining the history and tradition of the Fieldhouse, with additional chairback seating, state-of-the-art videoboards, along with a new sound system and lighting.