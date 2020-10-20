Holland and Peters Earn Weekly Honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Ceri Holland scored the lone goal in No. 10 KU’s 1-0 win against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Oct. 16 and on Tuesday was named to the Topdrawersoccer.com (TDS) national team of the week for her efforts. Also, on Tuesday, the West Yorkshire, England, midfielder was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while KU junior Sarah Peters was the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.
Following an OSU handball, Holland netted a penalty kick in the 41st minute of KU’s home win against the Cowgirls. The goal was Holland’s second of the season and 12th of her career. Both of her two goals this season have been game winners for the 4-1-0 Jayhawks.
Peters posted four saves versus OSU in recording her fourth victory, all shutouts, of the 2020 campaign. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, junior has ranks second all-time at Kansas with 24 career shutouts and third with 33 all-time KU victories.
This marks the second time this season Holland has been named to the Topdrawersoccer.com national team and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. In her game-winning goal at Texas on Sept. 11, Holland also earned both accolades.
Peters has been named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week two times as well, posting a shutout a 1-0 shutout at Texas on Sept. 11. Peters was also a TDS honorable mention selection for her 1-0 shutout win against Texas Tech on Sept. 25.
Kansas will face its second-straight top-10 foe when it plays host to No. 6 TCU, 4-0-1, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This will be soccer’s ‘Salute to Service and Front-line COVID Workers’ contest. Tickets are on sale for the TCU match via KUAthletics.com.