Holland and Peters Earn Weekly Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Ceri Holland scored the lone goal in No. 10 KU’s 1-0 win against No. 8 Oklahoma State on Oct. 16 and on Tuesday was named to the Topdrawersoccer.com (TDS) national team of the week for her efforts. Also, on Tuesday, the West Yorkshire, England, midfielder was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while KU junior Sarah Peters was the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.

Following an OSU handball, Holland netted a penalty kick in the 41st minute of KU’s home win against the Cowgirls. The goal was Holland’s second of the season and 12th of her career. Both of her two goals this season have been game winners for the 4-1-0 Jayhawks.

Peters posted four saves versus OSU in recording her fourth victory, all shutouts, of the 2020 campaign. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, junior has ranks second all-time at Kansas with 24 career shutouts and third with 33 all-time KU victories.