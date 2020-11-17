Holland and Wiltgen Earn Weekly Conference and National Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer senior Ceri Holland and junior Grace Wiltgen have earned weekly conference and national honors for their efforts in Kansas’ 4-1 fall season finale victory against Oklahoma Sunday. Holland is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and a Topdrawersoccer.com (TDS) weekly team honorable mention selection. Wiltgen was named to the TDS weekly team as a defender.

Both Holland and Wiltgen recorded multiple assists in the win against Oklahoma on at Rock Chalk Park. Holland posted three assists on KU’s first three goals of the match, while Wiltgen had two assists in the final two goals versus the Sooners. Additionally, Holland, from West Yorkshire, England, concluded her KU career with a team-high five shots for the match. Wiltgen, from Denton, Texas, played a major role in holding OU to nine shots, including just two shots on goal.

This is Holland’s third Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor this season. Her five shots against OU gave Holland 157 for her career, which moved her into 10th on the KU career shots list. Her three assists were a match high and gave her 14 for her career. Being a defender, Wiltgen’s two assists were a match best and the second and third of her career.

Kansas finished fourth in the 2020 Big 12 Conference standings with a 5-3-1 record in the pandemic-shortened season. The NCAA has allowed for a soccer championship to take place in the spring of 2021. The championship selections will be announced April 18 and the bracket has been reduced from 64 to 48 teams. There will be 31 automatic qualifiers, with TCU earning the Big 12 AQ bid based on the 2020 fall season, and 17 at-large selections. Teams can play their first match of the spring on Feb. 3 and the NCAA Championship dates will be May 13-17.

KANSAS’ 2020 WEEKLY HONORS

Big 12

Offensive Player of the Week

Week 1 (at Texas) – Ceri Holland

Week 6 (vs. Oklahoma State) – Ceri Holland

Week 9 (vs. Oklahoma) – Ceri Holland

Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3 (vs. Texas Tech) – Kate Dreyer

Goalkeeper of the Week

Week 1 (at Texas) – Sarah Peters

Week 6 (vs. Oklahoma State) – Sarah Peters

Topdrawersoccer.com National Team of the Week

Sept. 15 (at Texas) – Kate Dreyer (HM)

Sept. 29 (vs. Texas Tech) – Kathryn Castro, Sarah Peters (HM)

Oct. 20 (vs. Oklahoma State) – Ceri Holland

Nov. 17 (vs. Oklahoma) – Grace Wiltgen, Ceri Holland (HM)