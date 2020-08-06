️⚽️ Holland named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior midfielder Ceri Holland was one of 11 players selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team when the league announced the squad Thursday. Holland was picked by the conference coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Holland, who hails from West Yorkshire, England, is coming off a stellar junior season that saw her score eight goals and add six assists in helping lead the Jayhawks to a Big 12 Tournament title and a run to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16. For her efforts, Holland was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the Big 12 All-Tournament Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team.

In her first three seasons in Lawrence, Holland has played and started in 66 matches. She has scored 20 goals and dished 11 assists to go along with 138 shots from the midfield position. She was a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team following her debut season in 2017 and is also a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Kansas is set to return nine starters from last season’s team that finished with a 17-5-3 record. Holland is KU’s top returning goal scorer after the loss of departing senior Katie McClure. The Jayhawks’ 2020 regular-season opener is still to be announced.