🏀 How to Watch: (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC

Tune into CBS to watch (3) Kansas take on (6) USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:40 p.m., CT.

Channel: CBS (Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Jamie Erdahl)

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, Greg Gurley)

Follow along on the official Kansas Jayhawks mobile app

 

Monday March Madness TV Lineup

11:10 a.m. – (2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon (CBS)

1:40 p.m. – (1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma (CBS)

4:15 p.m. – (11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian (TBS)

5:10 p.m. – (5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio (TNT)

6:10 p.m. – (1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU (CBS)

6:45 p.m. – (4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado (TBS)

7:45 p.m. – (2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland (TNT)

8:40 p.m. – (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC (CBS)

 

All times Central. Game times are subject to change. Check your local listings for availability. 

