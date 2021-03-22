🏀 How to Watch: (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC
Tune into CBS to watch (3) Kansas take on (6) USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:40 p.m., CT.
Channel: CBS (Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Jamie Erdahl)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, Greg Gurley)
Follow along on the official Kansas Jayhawks mobile app
Monday March Madness TV Lineup
11:10 a.m. – (2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon (CBS)
1:40 p.m. – (1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma (CBS)
4:15 p.m. – (11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian (TBS)
5:10 p.m. – (5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio (TNT)
6:10 p.m. – (1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU (CBS)
6:45 p.m. – (4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado (TBS)
7:45 p.m. – (2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland (TNT)
8:40 p.m. – (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC (CBS)
All times Central. Game times are subject to change. Check your local listings for availability.