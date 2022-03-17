🥎 Inclement Weather Forces Schedule Alteration for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to rain and low temperatures expected in the Lawrence area on Friday, the Rock Chalk Challenge has been forced to modify its schedule. The tournament will now take place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20.

The Jayhawks will play two games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Kansas will get play started on Saturday, March 19 when the Jayhawks take on South Dakota at 3 p.m. CT. They will play a second game right after, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. CT against Tulsa.

The Jayhawks will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 20 with a repeat of their Saturday schedule. They will first play South Dakota at 3 p.m. CT, followed immediately by another matchup with Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The complete modified tournament schedule is below:

Saturday, March 19

10 a.m. CT – Nebraska vs Tulsa

12:30 p.m. CT – Nebraska vs South Dakota

3 p.m. CT – Kansas vs South Dakota

5:30 p.m. CT – Kansas vs Tulsa

Sunday, March 20

10 a.m. CT – South Dakota vs Nebraska

12:30 p.m. CT – Tulsa vs Nebraska

3 p.m. CT – Kansas vs South Dakota

5:30 p.m. CT – Kansas vs Tulsa

