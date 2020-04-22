Incoming Jayhawk, Clinton Anokwuru, Holds Community-First Focus

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For many around the World, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused great uncertainty for what’s to come. Incoming University of Kansas freshman Clinton Anokwuru and his family are taking the opportunity to give back to their community and provide for those who need it the most.

Anokwuru and his family hail from Imo State, Nigeria, located in the southeast region of the country. While Anokwuru was born in the United States, he frequently returns home to Nigeria to visit family, and is familiar with the difficulties his community faces.

From 1967-70, Nigeria was ravaged by a civil war, known as the Biafran War between the government of Nigeria and the state of Biafra. Although before his time, Anokwuru knows the hard times that his family went through, and how others donated materials to help out his community.

Now facing a global pandemic, Anokwuru and his family, who are now living in Houston, Texas, donated a sum of money to his community for provisions. Family in Nigeria then gathered the resources and distributed materials like yams, spaghetti, beans, rice, medications and more to the community.