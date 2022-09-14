🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 3

Kansas is 3-0 all-time against Houston on the gridiron, in a series that dates back to the 1994 season. The Jayhawks and Cougars played a home-and-home series in 1994 and 1995, with the Jayhawks winning both contests. Kansas moved to 3-0 all-time against the Cougars with a 42-13 win in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, which was the last time the two teams have met.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second consecutive week, Kansas Football is hitting the road as the Jayhawks make the first of three trips to Texas on Saturday, Sept. 17, to face Houston. The Cougars, who are set to join the Big 12 Conference next summer, are 1-1 coming into the game, which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

"There’s a little bit different energy in the building and there’s different energy from the outside, within the community and our fan base. We’re focused on this week, but after that we come home for three in a row and hopefully our fans will be excited. That’s going to be critically important and those are all things that put energy back into the program and help along the way as we build a program for the long haul of consistency."

After sealing Kansas’ first win against West Virginia in Morgantown on an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown, sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor marks the second-straight for Kansas, after Lonnie Phelps was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on September 5. This marks the first time in program history that Kansas has won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.

Kansas Football claimed a dramatic overtime victory at West Virginia on Saturday evening, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to earn a 55-42 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. The win is the Jayhawks’ first-ever win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown. Kansas trailed by 14 three times in the first half, including 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After WVU tied the game with 35 seconds to play, the Jayhawks got the ball first in overtime. Kansas got a fresh set of downs from the 10-yard line following a roughing the passer call on WVU. KU cashed in on its set of downs when Jalon Daniels found Quentin Skinner in the end zone for his first career touchdown reception, a four-yard catch that put KU up 49-42.

KU would close out the game with an interception from Cobee Bryant, who jumped a WVU route for a pick-six, the Jayhawks’ second takeaway of the game, to make the final score 55-42.

“I feel like things are actually starting to show out. All the hard work is starting to come out. Proof is starting to come in the pudding. It’s still a lot more work to do. We’ve still got to keep climbing. We’ve still got to keep working. Because this is not it. This is just one small stepping stone in what we’re trying to do. So, we’ve got to keep pushing.” – Kenny Logan

Sitting at 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks are set to travel south this week to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 17 at 3 p.m. CT at TDECU Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPNU.

Kansas is coming off a thrilling 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia, becoming the first team in college football to win by 13 points in overtime since Central Michigan in 1998. Cornerback Cobee Bryant sealed the win with an interception he returned for a touchdown to make the final margin of victory 13. Kansas enters the game at Houston atop the country in scoring at 55.5 points per game. Kansas also ranks fourth in the country in scoring offense (52.5 ppg.), first in third down conversion percentage (73.9%) and 12th in rushing offense at 248.5 yards per game. Kansas has also allowed zero sacks to start the 2022 campaign, while rushing for 10 touchdowns, which ranks third nationally.

Houston is 1-1 and has played a total of five overtime periods over its first two games. The Cougars won at UTSA 37-35 in triple overtime to open the season on Sept. 3, before falling at Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime on Sept. 10 in Lubbock, Texas.



Jalon Daniels Recognition – Davey O’Brien Release | Manning Award Release

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named to two top-performance lists following the Jayhawks 55-42 overtime victory at West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 10.

First, Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list and added to the midseason watch list, making him eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, which is presented to the nation’s best college quarterback. He was also one of eight quarterbacks named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Stars of the Week for the second time of his career. Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Player of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page.

Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to redshirt freshman Quinten Skinner in overtime in the win. Daniels’ three touchdown performances marks the second of his career (2021 at Texas), while he also got it done on the ground, rushing for a career-high 85 yards on 12 attempts. Daniels completed passes to eight different receivers in the Big 12 opening victory.

“It’s the game of football. I mean, adversity’s going to strike. I said it earlier this week that I wanted to see how we were able to respond to adversity, and we got that adversity very early and we didn’t flinch. The offensive unit just kept pushing no matter what it was.” – Jalon Daniels

Kansas is currently 2-0 on the year for the first time since 2011, which included non-conference wins over McNeese State and Northern Illinois. With the win over West Virginia, the Jayhawks won their Big 12 Conference opener for the first time 2009, which was a 41-36 win over Iowa State in Lawrence. Taking things another step further, KU won its Big 12 Conference opener on the road for the first time since 2008, when the No. 16 Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 35-33 in Ames.

Six Kansas Football alumni were on NFL rosters for the opening weekend of the 2022 season: Dorrance Armstrong (Dallas Cowboys), Hakeem Adeniji (Cincinnati Bengals), Kyron Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Kwamie Lassiter II (Cincinnati Bengals), Steven Sims (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Daniel Wise (Washington Commanders).

Kansas will return to ‘The Booth’ next Saturday, September 24, for the final non-conference game on the 2022 schedule against Duke. That game starts a stretch of three consecutive games to be played in Lawrence, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT and the game to be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.