🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 5

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are back at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 1, at 2:30 p.m. CT to host Iowa State. The Jayhawks, who are 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play, will welcome in an Iowa State team that is 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) on the year following a 31-24 defeat against Baylor last weekend. Saturday’s matchup, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, will be the 102nd all-time between Kansas and Iowa State on the gridiron. The series dates back to 1898, with Kansas holding the all-time advantage at 50-45-6, including a 28-19-3 mark in games played in Lawrence. The Jayhawks, however, have dropped seven-straight against the Cyclones, with the KU’s last victory over ISU coming in 2014. Homecoming Game at The Booth 🏟️ 👉 vs. Iowa State

🗓️ Saturday, Oct. 1

⏰ 2:30 PM CT

📺 ESPN2

"It’s good for Lawrence. It’s good for our university and community, all those different things. And you say it a lot, but then you’ve got to recognize it when it happens. Yeah, there’s probably times a year ago that, when it was really tough, that we’d say, ‘We’ll get this thing filled someday.’ I’m really proud of the way our guys keep progressing and finding ways." Lance Leipold

Jalon Daniels picked up a pair of honors for the third-straight week, being named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, the organizations announced Monday. Daniels has received numerous national honors this season, being named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18 and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on September 19. Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407 yards of offense in Kansas’ 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday. Daniels has now been named to both lists for three-consecutive weeks following other breakout performances at West Virginia (Sept. 10) and Houston (Sept. 17). Daniels completed 19-of-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, while picking up 83 yards and one score on the ground on 11 carries. Through four games this season, Daniels has completed 66-of-93 passing attempts for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 320 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts. Over the last three games, Daniels has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Manning Award Star of the Week honor marks Daniels’ fourth-career time receiving the award. After being named a Manning Award Star of the Week last week, Daniels was voted the Quarterback of the week in a fan vote. Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page. You all know what to do… It’s time to vote @JalonDaniels6 as THE Manning Award Quarterback of the Week 🫡 VOTE → https://t.co/vsXmiXSRMu pic.twitter.com/lbZFNFHgHX — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 26, 2022 Week 3 Recap – full recap

For the first time since 2019 and the 16th time since 2000, Kansas Athletics announced a sellout crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the 35-27 victory over Duke. The Jayhawks snapped a three-game losing streak in front of a capacity crowd with its first win since defeating Duke 44-16 in front of 50,101 fans on Sept. 19, 2009. Kansas is now 10-6 in front of a sellout crowd since 2000.

“Every win we’ve had these past couple weeks has motivated us every week to do better and I think we just all haven’t let anything get to our heads. We just keep practicing good every day.” – Daniel Hishaw, redshirt sophomore running back Game Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) return to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) for the 110th Homecoming game in program history on Saturday, October 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Dustin Fox (Analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline) on the call. Game Notes | Kansas Game Preview Kansas has started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2009, as the Jayhawks enter the second of a three-game homestand. The Jayhawks moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Duke in front of a sold-out crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, while the Cyclones fell in their first conference game of the season, 31-24, against Baylor. Kansas gained 528 yards of total offense in the win against Duke, marking the second-straight year the Jayhawks topped the 500-yard mark against the Blue Devils, and the second time this season the Jayhawks have gone over the 500-yard plateau. Quotable #3 The Vision. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Uacc8OGWGS — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 25, 2022

Football Fever

ESPN Senior Writer Andrea Adelson was in Lawrence last weekend to cover the Jayhawks game against Duke. While on campus, Adelson witnessed Kansas defeating Duke 35-27 to improve to 4-0 on the year while also speaking with several fans prior to the game. An excerpt from Adelson’s story: After Kansas made a defensive stop to seal the 35-27 victory and move to 4-0 for the first time since 2009, the crowd was at its loudest, waving white towels in the air to punctuate the moment. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, a will-they-or-won’t-they dance ensued between security and the students. After a few moments delay, one segment of the rope was let down, and students poured onto the field in a fairly orderly fashion, without pushing, shoving or trampling but rather pure elation and some disbelief, streaming for the players chanting, “4-0! 4-0!” Read the entire story at ESPN.com