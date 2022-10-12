🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 7 share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 19 Kansas Football heads to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be nationally televised on ESPN2. Kansas enters the contest 5-1 and ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2009, but the Jayhawks are coming off the first defeat of the 2022 season, a 38-31 setback against No. 17 TCU. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has dropped three-straight Big 12 contests following a 49-0 loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry on October 8th, in Dallas, Texas. Saturday’s matchup will be the 113th all-time meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma on the gridiron, in a series dating back to 1903. OU leads the all-time series, leading 79-27-6, including victories in 17 straight matchups. KU’s last victory over the Sooners came on October 4, 1997, in Lawrence by a score of 20-17. The Jayhawks last defeated Oklahoma in Norman the year prior, claiming a 52-24 win on October 5, 1996. Week 7: at Oklahoma 🗓️ Saturday, Oct. 15

📍 Norman, OK

⏰ 11:00 AM CT

Week 7: at Oklahoma 🗓️ Saturday, Oct. 15

"Really proud of this football team and the way we battled on Saturday. We had guys that got opportunities and they stepped up, and they did a lot of good things. You need that. Injuries are a part of the game, whether we like it or not. That’s why we keep talking about the importance of how you practice and prepare." Head Coach Lance Leipold

Nationally Ranked – full release

One week after entering the national rankings for the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks stayed inside the Top 25 in both national polls this week. Following a 38-31 loss to now No. 13/15 TCU on Saturday, Kansas is slotted at No. 20 in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks maintained their position in the AP poll, while dropping three spots in the Coaches poll. Through six games this season, Kansas sits at 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks are one of five Big 12 teams currently ranked in both polls, joining Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State and Texas. Baylor is No. 23 in the Coaches poll and just outside the Top 25 in the AP poll.

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play their first road contest in 28 days when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15, at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call. Game Notes | Kansas Game Preview Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma ranked in the top-20 nationally in several statistical categories, ranking sixth in passing efficiency (178.72), fourth in third-down conversion percentage (55.1%), 16th in rushing offense (215.2 ypg) and fourth in sacks allowed (3). Defensively, the Jayhawks have shown a resurgence by totaling 34 tackles-for-loss, including 16 sacks through the first six games. Kansas’ 16 sacks through six games are the most since the 2009 season when the team had 19 sacks at the midway point. Senior defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. ranks fifth in the country with six sacks this season, the most through the first six games of the season since Dorance Armstrong also had six in 2016. WELCOME TO COLLEGE GAMEDAY FROM LAWRENCE KANSAS pic.twitter.com/nKM5xeQ95c — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 8, 2022 Quotable #2

“It’s going to be incredibly significant in magnitude. This is us saying we have a chance and are fully committed to developing one of the most unique settings and one of the most unique stadiums in the country. Most importantly, we make sure we invest in the football student-athletes that are based right here. We won’t cut any corners on what it’s going to take to have an incredible fan experience. Profound is what the outcome will be.” – Travis Goff, Director of Athletics 11th and Mississippi Project

The University of Kansas is moving forward with a transformational development project to create a north gateway to campus that includes new multi-use space and reimagined Kansas Football facilities. The project will transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets with new facilities that may include a mix of conference and entertainment space, retail and other functions that drive regional economic growth and generate revenue for academic programming. The project includes major upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – one of the nation’s oldest football venues – to create a world-class experience for fans while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level, as well as renovations to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

"The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests who are touring KU and visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities." Douglas A. Girod, University of Kansas Chancellor