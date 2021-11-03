🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Isaac Byrd: Double The Pressure

85: Isaac Byrd: Double the Pressure

Episode Notes

About one out of every 250 college athlete goes on to play professionally. The dedication to the craft is something that requires hard work, determination and laser focus. Now amplify that by two and that’s what it took for Isaac Byrd to be drafted in the Major Leagues and the NFL. That desire is what helped fuel Byrd. And that desire allowed him to be on the field for some of the most iconic moments in NFL history.