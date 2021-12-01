🏀 Jackson Leads Jayhawks Past UTRGV

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Taiyanna Jackson scored a career-best 13 points and filled up the stat sheet as she led Kansas past UTRGV by a score of 75-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Allen Fieldhouse.

With the victory, Kansas moves to 6-1 on the year, while remaining unblemished at 5-0 on its home court.

The Jayhawks started slow, but maintained a 14-13 lead after forcing five turnovers and getting eight points off the bench. KU opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run and built a 15-point halftime lead of 33-18.

KU exploded offensively in the third quarter, knocking down 9-of-14 field goals and 9-of-13 free throws. The Jayhawks finished with 29 points in the third, which is the most KU has scored in a third quarter this season. KU led 62-35 at the end of the third after getting back-to-back three pointers from Julie Brosseau and Mia Vuksic on the last two possessions of the period.

Kansas would push the lead as high as 31 points in the fourth quarter while holding UTRGV to just nine points in the final 10 minutes. The Jayhawks held UTRGV to a season-low 44 points, which is also the fewest points scored by a KU opponent this season.

Leading the way for Kansas was Jackson, who finished with a career-high 13 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two steals. Jackson hit 5-of-8 field goal attempts in one of her best games as a Jayhawk. KU outscored UTRGV by 33 points in 25 minutes while Jackson was on the court.