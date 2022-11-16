🏀 Jackson Records Double-Double, 100th Career Block in Win over UTA
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior center Taiyanna Jackson collected her second consecutive double-double and recorded her 100th career block as she led the Jayhawks to a 79-74 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.
The win improves Kansas to 2-0 on the year, a feat the Jayhawks have accomplished in six consecutive seasons.
Four Jayhawks scored in double-digits, led by junior transfer Wyvette Mayberry, who collected 20 points – including 13 in the fourth quarter. In addition, Jackson and junior Chandler Prater scored 16 points apiece while senior Zakiyah Franklin added 10.
"I thought Taiyanna was terrific, going 6-for-9 from the field. She was 4-for-5 at the break, and we can’t get her more shots because we keep throwing it to the other team. Zakiyah was solid. I thought Chandler was outstanding. I thought Mia was really, really good. Wyvette, after overcoming some turnovers, still had the confidence to make plays down the stretch and take the shots that she took. I think says a lot about her moxie."Head Coach Brandon Schneider
Kansas got off to a quick start against UTA, taking a 15-6 lead. The Lady Mavericks went on 6-0 run to cut the lead down to only two points by the end of the first quarter. At the 3:50 minute mark in the second quarter, Mayberry sank a three-pointer to start an 8-0 run for the Jayhawks that quickly turned things around. UT-Arlington was able to sink a couple points of their own, but the Jayhawks responded with a 9-0 run that sent them into the locker room with the largest lead of the half at 38-22.
The Jayhawks had a slow second half start and UTA was able to hold the Jayhawks scoreless for the first four minutes. Jackson ended the scoreless stint with a layup finish, before Mia Vusic nailed her second three-pointer of the game to send the Jayhawks on a 6-0 scoring run, 46-33. With 5:05 to play in the third, Jackson would block a UTA jumper to record her 100th career block in just her 33rd career game at Kansas. The Lady Mavericks would go on a 6-0 run at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to two, but the Jayhawks would add two more to stay ahead by four at the end of the third quarter, 51-47.
UT Arlington would keep it tight in the fourth quarter, cutting the Kansas lead down to one, however, the Jayhawks would never give up the lead. Mayberry collected back-to-back baskets going on a 5-0 run and tallied nine points in the last four minutes of the game. Mayberry’s stellar 13-point fourth quarter would lead the Jayhawks to a 79-72 win against the Lady Mavericks, collecting their second home game this season.
The Jayhawks hit 8-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out the victory and recovered from a slow second half start to shoot 50.0 percent (13-of-26) after halftime. For the game, KU shot 50.9% (28-of-55) from the field. The Jayhawks collectively had 46 points from in the paint and pulled down 35 rebounds.
The Jayhawks are back at home on Sunday, November 20 to host UTRGV. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT with the game being carried live on Big 12 NOW.
Notes
Senior Taiyanna Jackson collected three blocks and tallied her 100th career block. Jackson also recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds.
Junior Chandler Prater tallied a single-game career high five blocks, the most single game blocks by a Kansas player since Feb. 15 against West Virginia.
Junior transfer Wyvetter Mayberry recorded 20 points, her single-game career high in points as Jayhawk, as well as a career-high four rebounds.
Freshman Zsofia Telegady had her first career appearance as a Jayhawk, recording a rebound in just over one minute of action.
The Jayhawks led for 38:53 of the game and never trailed in the game.
KANSAS: THE LAST TIME (INDIVIDUAL)
Chandler Prater: Had Five Blocked Shots (Taiyanna Jackson vs West Virginia, 2/15/22)
Taiyanna Jackson: Had Ten Rebounds (Taiyanna Jackson (12) vs Jacksonville, 11/9/22)
Taiyanna Jackson: Posted a Double-Double (Tayianna Jackson (16 pts, 12 reb) vs Jacksonville, 11/9/22)
KANSAS: THE LAST TIME (TEAM)
Had Five Blocks: 6 vs Iowa State, 2/23/22