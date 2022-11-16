🏀 Jackson Records Double-Double, 100th Career Block in Win over UTA share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior center Taiyanna Jackson collected her second consecutive double-double and recorded her 100th career block as she led the Jayhawks to a 79-74 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The win improves Kansas to 2-0 on the year, a feat the Jayhawks have accomplished in six consecutive seasons. Four Jayhawks scored in double-digits, led by junior transfer Wyvette Mayberry, who collected 20 points – including 13 in the fourth quarter. In addition, Jackson and junior Chandler Prater scored 16 points apiece while senior Zakiyah Franklin added 10.

"I thought Taiyanna was terrific, going 6-for-9 from the field. She was 4-for-5 at the break, and we can’t get her more shots because we keep throwing it to the other team. Zakiyah was solid. I thought Chandler was outstanding. I thought Mia was really, really good. Wyvette, after overcoming some turnovers, still had the confidence to make plays down the stretch and take the shots that she took. I think says a lot about her moxie." Head Coach Brandon Schneider

Kansas got off to a quick start against UTA, taking a 15-6 lead. The Lady Mavericks went on 6-0 run to cut the lead down to only two points by the end of the first quarter. At the 3:50 minute mark in the second quarter, Mayberry sank a three-pointer to start an 8-0 run for the Jayhawks that quickly turned things around. UT-Arlington was able to sink a couple points of their own, but the Jayhawks responded with a 9-0 run that sent them into the locker room with the largest lead of the half at 38-22. The Jayhawks had a slow second half start and UTA was able to hold the Jayhawks scoreless for the first four minutes. Jackson ended the scoreless stint with a layup finish, before Mia Vusic nailed her second three-pointer of the game to send the Jayhawks on a 6-0 scoring run, 46-33. With 5:05 to play in the third, Jackson would block a UTA jumper to record her 100th career block in just her 33rd career game at Kansas. The Lady Mavericks would go on a 6-0 run at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to two, but the Jayhawks would add two more to stay ahead by four at the end of the third quarter, 51-47.