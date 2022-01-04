🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Jalen Coleman-Lands: I've Been Everywhere

94: Jalen Coleman-Lands: I’ve Been Everywhere

Episode Notes

Jalen Coleman-Lands has had a long and winding road to get to Lawrence. Stops at Illinois, DePaul and Iowa State all came before he ever put on the Kansas blue. Those experiences are just added value he brings to the Jayhawks as the team looks to make another run at a national title. This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring Kansas basketball’s super-senior Jalen Coleman-Lands.