🏀 Jalen Wilson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league. This is the second career weekly honor for Wilson as he was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week last season on Feb. 15, 2021.

Wilson opened last week posting his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds at No. 20 Texas. The Denton, Texas, forward was 6-for-10 (60.0%) from the field at Texas. In the 71-69 win against Oklahoma, Wilson scored 22 points on 8-of-12 (66.7%) shooting and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. The 22 points were his second-most this season (23 vs. West Virginia on Jan. 15) and his third 20-point effort of the season. For the week, Wilson averaged 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, and was 14-for-22 (63.6%) from the field.

Wilson has averaged 15.6 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per contest in his last nine games. His 7.1 rebound average ranks third in the Big 12 and his two double-doubles are eighth in the conference.

This is the fifth Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk this season. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week three times (Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Jan. 24), while junior guard Christian Braun earned the accolade Dec. 6, 2021.

No. 6 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) will host Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7) on ESPN Big Monday today at 8 p.m. CST.