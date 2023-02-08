🏀 Jalen Wilson Named to Julius Erving Award Top 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor is in its ninth year recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.5 points per game, which ranks 19th nationally, rebounding at 8.5 rebounds and double-doubles with eight. The forward from Denton, Texas, has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games and 14 times this season, including three 30-point outings.

In only his third season at Kansas, Wilson surpassed 1,000 career points scored earlier this season and his 1,249 points are 36th on the KU all-time list. His 708 career rebounds rank 17th, and his 24 career double-doubles sit ninth on the KU career ledger.

Joining Wilson on the 10-person list are Brandon Miller (Alabama), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) and Colby Jones (Xavier).

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Julius Erving Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Wendell Moore Jr, Duke (2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015). For more information on the 2023 Julius Erving Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram.

No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) will play at Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8) Feb. 11, at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.