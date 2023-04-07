🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Jalon Daniels

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking to Jalon Daniels before the Kansas Football Spring Showcase. We’ll talk about his goals for the upcoming season, and what Kansas fans can expect from their first look at the 2023 Jayhawks. The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com By the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com.