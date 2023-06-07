Jalon Daniels Named Scholar Athlete of the Year, Jayhawks Ascend Among Best Institutional Programs at 2023 INFLCR NIL Summit

Jayhawks Ascend takes significant step forward in the NIL era, among eight nominees for Best Institutional Program.

ATLANTA – Kansas Football’s Jalon Daniels was named the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year at the 2023 INFLCR NIL Summit in Atlanta this past weekend. The national award recognizes a student-athlete that achieved exceptional results in the classroom and in their respective sport, while maximizing their NIL for the greater good.

Daniels was alongside Stanford’s Caitie Baird, who was named the female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves, Baylor’s Jaden Owens and Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez were among the nominees.

Kansas’ NIL platform, Jayhawks Ascend, was also nominated for Best Institutional Program, awarded to a college or institution that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting its student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities through a combination of education, resources, and industry-leading innovation.

Daniels, a junior from Lawndale, California, had a breakout 2022-23 year across the board, leading Kansas to its first Bowl Game since 2008 and being named a CSC Scholar-Athlete All-American, all while maximizing his impact in NIL.

Daniels has utilized the Jayhawks Ascend program to maximize his earning potential through branding and social media efforts, community engagement, licensing opportunities, and working with corporate partners.