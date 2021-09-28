🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Jason Bean: Lightning QB1

80. Jason Bean: Lightning QB1

Episode Notes

Junior Jason Bean quietly emerged as the starting quarterback this fall in year one of the Lance Leipold era. Jayhawk fans quickly realized that the North Texas transfer belonged on the Big 12 stage. A contributor for the Mean Green for two seasons, Bean decided to transfer to Kansas in the spring of 2021, before Leipold was even hired. The one thing Jayhawk fans noticed right away with their new quarterback is speed. In high school, Bean was the third-fastest man in Texas in Class 5A, and this year, he may be the fastest quarterback in college football. Bean has always wanted to play power-five conference football and now that he’s here, he is ready to help instill a new culture and raise the Jayhawk program to new heights.