Jayhawk Flashback: Kansas Dominates Houston in Fort Worth Bowl, 42-13

Kansas’ win over Houston:

Gave Kansas its seventh win of the season, its most since the 1995 Jayhawks went 10-2.

Made the Kansas-Houston all-time series 3-0 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Gave Kansas an all-time bowl record of 4-6…The Jayhawks have since won two additional bowl game appearances to improve to 6-6 all-time in bowl games, with wins in three straight.

Marked Kansas’ third bowl win in its last four bowl appearances.

Gave KU’s Mark Mangino his 19th career win as a head coach…Mangino went on to finish his tenure at Kansas with a record of 50-48, giving him the second-most all-time victories by a KU Football coach.

Notes

– Junior Brian Murph returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, marking the longest punt return by a Jayhawk since an 88-yard return by Lee Hawkins against Iowa State in 1971. The return was the first of Murph’s career. It qualified as the fourth-longest punt return in school history and was the longest of the season. It was also the longest in Fort Worth Bowl history and a KU bowl record.

– Senior LB Nick Reid ended his career with his 42nd straight start. He started every game since the seventh game of his freshman year.

– Junior RB Jon Cornish scored on a 13-yard shovel pass from Swanson in the second quarter. It was his first TD reception of his career and his 10th touchdown of the season overall.

– Cornish scored on a shovel pass again in the third quarter on a 30-yard play for his 11th TD of the season which ranks in a tie for ninth all-time at Kansas. It marked the most touchdowns by a KU player in a single season since QB Bill Whittemore had 11 in 2002.

– Senior CB Theo Baines intercepted Houston QB Kevin Kolb early in the third quarter and returned the ball 16 yards. The pick was the third of the season for Baines and the fourth of his career. Baines picked off another Kolb pass in the fourth quarter, the fifth of his career. His two interceptions set a new KU bowl record. It was the third time this season KU had a player record multiple interceptions in a game.

Kolb went on to play seven seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. He started 21 games and throw for better than 5,200 yards and 28 touchdowns in his NFL career.

– Senior QB Jason Swanson threw for four touchdowns, which marked a KU bowl record and the most by a Jayhawk since Sept. 11, 2004 (four TD passes by Adam Barmann vs. Toledo). Swanson’s last game marked career highs in TD passes (four) and passing yards (307). His 307 passing yards are a KU bowl record

Todd Reesing has since surpassed the bowl record for passing yards (313) and tied the record for passing touchdowns (4) in the 2008 Insight Bowl

– Senior RB Clark Green ended his career ranked fourth on the all-time KU receiving list with 122 total career receptions. No running back in KU history recorded more catches than Green.

– Junior WR Charles Gordon moved into seventh place on the KU career pass receptions list. His six catches brought his career total 106

Gordon is currently ranked 12th on KU’s career receptions list

– Senior DE Charlton Keith picked off a Kolb pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown. The INT was the first of his career, while the touchdown was the second of his career. He also scored on a fumble recovery against Toledo in 2004.