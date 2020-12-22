🏀 Jayhawk Insider: A Higher Calling

LAWRENCE, Kan. – One of the best players in the history of Kansas Women’s Basketball was not on the court when her No. 12 jersey was raised into the rafters. She was instead watching from the top rows of the stands in her nun habit, now known as Sister Paula. KU knew this record-breaking basketball player as Angela Aycock.

Aycock traveled to her jersey retirement from Western Canada, where she now resides as a nun in the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, according to kusports.com. KU and Aycock’s former coach, Marian Washington, negotiated with the 6-foot 2-inch former basketball star for weeks to set up an arrangement for Aycock to attend the ceremony.

There were 16,300 people in attendance as the No. 12 jersey was retired in the historic Allen Fieldhouse. The announcers told the crowd that Sister Paula was not able to be there because of religious obligations, but Sister Paula was quietly watching the ceremony from afar. The jersey retirement ceremony in 2003 was Sister Paula’s last public appearance.

The only public comment that Sister Paula made on the event was shared in a press release by the University of Kansas.

“God willing, many more young women will be inspired and challenge themselves as well as others not to limit themselves, but strive for excellence in all things,” she said.

Aycock was a legendary player for KU. Her career field goal percentage was 44.5%, and she finished with 1,978 career points, ranking her third in program history. Aycock dominated her senior season especially, averaging 23.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. She went over 70% from the free-throw line in the 1994-95 season. Later that year, she was named an Associated Press Second Team All-American as well as a Kodak All-American.