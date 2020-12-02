Jayhawk Insider: Finding Their Niche

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball has started both of its 2020-21 season games strong with intense defense and quick scoring. Many players have begun to find their niche on the court, but sophomore Holly Kersgieter has known her three-point shooting niche for quite some time.

Kersgeiter set the precedent for her scoring abilities last season when she shot .405 from outside the three-point arc. This landed her ranked ninth in the KU Women’s Basketball record book for her individual single-season three-point percentage.

In the Jayhawks game Sunday against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the team sank 11 three-pointers. Five of the 11 three-pointers came from Kersgieter, who began her shooting streak with 8:05 left in the first quarter.

“I think Holly is an active, very high energy player every time she steps on the floor,” Brandon Schneider, KU women’s basketball head coach, said. “We expected to see multiple defenses and I liked the way we executed early when they played a little zone early and Holly was able to knock down some shots.”

Kersgieter finished the first half of the game against the Islanders with 13 points, six of those points from the half being three-pointers. Sophomore Zakiyah Franklin also posted three-pointers in the half, going 2-2 from outside the arc.

Kersgieter has not only found her footing this year but also posted impressive numbers last year. In the 2019-20 season, Kersgieter made 53 three-pointers on the season while also shooting .422 from the field. Kersgieter’s highest totaled 3-point shooting game last year was against Wofford College where she went 5-9 (.556). She also put up 24 points against Indiana State to open 2019 game play.