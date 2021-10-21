🛶 Jayhawk Jamboree Moving to Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to the threat of inclement weather in Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 24, Kansas Rowing has moved the Jayhawk Jamboree up one day to Saturday, Oct. 23, at Burcham Park.

The regatta will now begin at 1 p.m. on the Kansas River, with five races taking place throughout the afternoon. Kansas will welcome three opposing teams – Creighton, Iowa and Kansas State – to compete in the Jayhawk Jamboree, which is a head race and uses a time-trial format. Boats will be launched approximately 10-15 seconds apart from one another and the boat with the fastest time wins the competition.

Information about parking and seating can be found here.

2021 Jayhawk Jamboree Amended Schedule

Saturday, October 23