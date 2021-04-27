56. Todd Chapman: Jayhawk Pride

There’s a process to achieving greatness. And for Jayhawk women’s tennis coach Todd Chapman, he believes there are a few things that teams must have when it comes to winning. In his eight seasons in Lawrence, Chapman has transformed the women’s tennis program into a perennial Big 12 contender, and in 2019, he coached them to the Big 12 championship and Sweet 16. But championships don’t happen overnight and appear out of thin air. They take work. And process. And perseverance.

Join host Wayne Simien for the 59th episode of the The Jayhawker Podcast – Jayhawk Pride.