Jayhawk Relief Fund Created to Assist with Financial Shortfalls from COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to the ongoing financial crisis caused by COVID-19 and in an effort to relieve significant revenue losses, Kansas Athletics and the Williams Education Fund today announced the creation of the Jayhawk Relief Fund. Additionally, donations of any size will be eligible for a tax deduction provided one waives all benefits from normal Williams Education Fund contributions.

“It is clear the pandemic will have a significant impact on our finances for the 2021 Fiscal Year and beyond,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “In an effort to keep Kansas Athletics strong, it has become evident we needed to create this Relief Fund to assist our department in a time of unexpected financial need. We have already taken measures as an department by implementing staff salary reductions, furloughs and budgetary cuts and unfortunately will need to do so again this fall. With this relief fund, and the consistent support from our Williams Education Fund members, we will be able to continue to provide outstanding support for our student-athletes while continuing to employ our outstanding coaches and staff who work with our young people. We are confident this will help offset the revenue losses we are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

With 470-plus student-athletes at KU, approximately 73 percent receive some type of athletics scholarship which is provided by donations to the Williams Education Fund. With the pandemic and the cancellation of sports in early March as well as the reduced seating capacity for upcoming ticketed sports venues, Kansas Athletics currently anticipates a revenue shortfall of more than tens of millions in the current fiscal year.

To get more information on the Jayhawk Relief Fund and the Williams Education Fund, visit www.williamsfund.com or call 785.864.3946.