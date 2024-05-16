Jayhawk Rowing Heads to Florida for Big 12 Championship

SARASOTA, Fla. – After earning Big 12 Boat of the Week honors and a decisive 17-5 win against Kansas State in this year’s Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas Rowing team will now head to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, to compete in the Big 12 Rowing Championship on Sunday, May 19.

“As we approach this time of year, it’s all about seeing what has stuck,” Kansas coach Carrie Cook-Callen said. “Through all of the training, regular season racing, and video review sessions; you build, adapt and become more efficient in execution of the race plan. On Sunday, we’ll have a chance to see what each of our boats has learned to implement against this high-level field.”

Kansas will compete alongside fellow Big 12 members UCF, Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, as well as affiliate schools Tennessee and Alabama. The winner of the event will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

Last season, Kansas finished sixth at the Big 12 Championship, totaling 35 team points. KU is entering the postseason following four spring competitions, most recently the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State and Creighton on May 4.

“The Big 12 Championship will allow our team to showcase the progress and improvements we have made this year,” said KU junior Audrey Owens. “I am excited for our team to compete against a larger conference field than we have previously experienced and showcase some of our best talents.”

The championship will begin on Sunday at 8:15 a.m. CT, with each race starting promptly 15 minutes after the previous one. The first race will feature the 3V8, followed by the 2V4, 1V4, 2V8, and finally the 1V8. The awards ceremony will be held at approximately 10 a.m. CT on Sunday to cap off the championship.

The Big 12 Rowing Championship will be streamed live on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+, and live results will be available on the day of the event. Fans can stay up to date with live results by visiting the Kansas Rowing Twitter page @KU_Rowing.