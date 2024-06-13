Jayhawk Student-Athletes Return from Impactful Service Trip to the Dominican Republic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fourteen Jayhawk student-athletes and four staff members participated in an immersive international service trip to the Dominican Republic from May 21-29, working alongside local communities to build a multi-purpose court at a local school.

The service trip was led by KU Leads, the University of Kansas program committed to developing leadership and service among student-athletes. The participating student-athletes included, Caroline Burrow (Women’s Track & Field), Tommy Dunn (Football), Donovan Gaines (Football), Jayson Gilliom (Football), Daniel Hishaw Jr. (Football), Tammy Keller (Rowing), Alessandra Vedder (Rowing), Lindsey True (Rowing), Hayven Harrison (Soccer), Lizzy Ludwig (Softball), Heike Janse Van Vurren (Tennis), Gracie Mulville (Tennis), Addi Barnes (Swim & Dive), and Lezli Sisung (Swim & Dive).

In addition, four staff members of Kansas Athletics joined on the service trip, including, Dr. Casey Finnell (Director of Student-Athlete Leadership), Kristie Baumchen (Director of Mental Health Services), Durante Cutts (Assistant Athletics Director, Annual Giving), and Allison Florentino (Athletic Trainer).

The team was hosted by the community of Guayabal, Dominican Republic. The primary goal of the trip was completed through collaboration with local residents to construct a multipurpose concrete sports court that will serve as a central gathering place for the community. This space will host various activities, including games dancing, celebrations, and ceremonies, fostering unity and joy within the community.

Throughout the trip, the Jayhawks fully immersed themselves in the local culture, enjoying authentic Dominican cuisine and learning about local traditions and customs. This experience provided invaluable personal growth and fostered a deeper understanding of global citizenship.

“Being immersed in the community of Guayabal as truly an amazing experience,” Vedder of Kansas Rowing said. “While there was some hesitation at first, it did not take long for the community to welcome and accept us into their space. Working together towards a common goal allowed us all to establish a sense of trust and camaraderie which then facilitated the growth of the relationship outside the construction site. The most challenging part of the trip for me was adjusting to being okay with being uncomfortable. Being in a new place with new people and a new culture can be overwhelming at first but with some time, I had to embrace the changes around me to get out of a mindset that kept bringing me back to what I was used to. The highlight of the trip for me was the ceremony that took place the lats day n the community where we were able to utilize the court and play an intense game with the locals. Sports truly unite people despite any differences we may have.”

“Our service trip to Guayabal stands as a testament to the transformative power of collection action and cultural exchange,” said Van Vuuren of Kansas Tennis. “As we embarked on this journey, we carried with us not only a desire to make a difference but also a profound respect for the resilience and spirit of the Dominican people. Beyond the physical structure itself, the sports court served as a catalyst for positive change, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among residents of all ages. It became a symbol of hope and possibility – a tangible reminder of what can be achieved when individuals come together with a shared vision and a willingness to make a difference. As we reflect on our journey, we recognize the significance of the bonds we formed and the lessons we learned, both individually and collectively. The construction of the sports court stands out as a testament to the transformative power of collaborative action, leaving an enduring legacy of joy, friendship, and opportunity for generations to come.”

“Working side-by-side with the locals and seeing the direct impact of our efforts was incredibly rewarding,” said Hishaw of Kansas Football. “We’ve built more than just a court; we’ve built lasting relationships and cherished memories. The community of Guayabal has made a mark on our group that none of us will ever forget. Every day was fun for all of us but you can tell on the last day how much we impacted their community as well. I am so grateful for the things we learned from being here. The community taught me to appreciate all the little things because anything you have can be precious. Also, that we need people in our lives. The more we come together as people the more we can enjoy life. I thank the community of Guayabal and I thank Courts for Kids for making this program so people can learn from each other and enjoy life together no matter where you’re from.”

“This trip was literal years in the making, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a special group of people through the experience,” said Finnell. “This trip required some sort of sacrifice on everyone’s part whether that was limited free time or pushing personal boundaries in a new environment. It was incredible to see everyone rise to the challenge and make the sacrifices worthwhile, leaving an impact that will last for years to come in the community of Guayabal. I am thankful to our entire department for the opportunity and for all of the support leading up to and during the trip and to Courts for Kids for helping provide such opportunities to truly embody the transformative power of sport. This was truly a team effort!”

The KU Leads team is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the community’s vision and looks forward to future service projects that foster leadership, personal development, service, and cultural exchange.