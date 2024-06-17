🏀 Jayhawk Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Wins NBA Title share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk became the 16th Jayhawk to win an NBA title when the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the 2024 NBA Finals, 4-1. A rookie in 2018-19, Mykhailiuk was a second-round selection, the 47th overall pick, in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cherkasy, Ukraine, 27-year-old completed his sixth season in the NBA in 2023-24 and his first with the Celtics. Before joining the Celtics, Mykhailiuk had NBA stops with the Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. This past season, Mykhailiuk played in 41 regular-season games and averaged 10.1 minutes and 4.0 points. He appeared in eight playoff games in 2024, including three in the finals against Dallas.

Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Svi Mykhailiuk (50) moves the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Boston was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 64-18 in the regular season. In the playoffs, the Celtics defeated Miami (4-1), Cleveland (4-1) and Indiana (4-0) to reach the NBA Finals. The series win over Dallas allowed Boston to claim its 18th NBA Championship, the most all-time, and its first since 2008. The 2008 Boston team featured Jayhawks Paul Pierce and Scot Pollard.