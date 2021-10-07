🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Headed for SMU Invitational

DALLAS, Texas – Kansas Tennis returns to action this weekend at the Red and Blue Challenge, a three-day event hosted by SMU at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.

The Jayhawks, who have competed previously at two tournaments this fall, will send four individuals to Dallas to compete in both singles and doubles tournaments. Paired together will be senior Tiffany Lagarde and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez for one team and senior Julia Deming and redshirt-freshman Maria Titova for the other.

Kansas will be competing as a team in one location for the first time this fall after both previous weekends featured split schedules. Both doubles teams they will send into competition in Dallas will also be competing together for the first time this fall after previously playing alongside different doubles partners.

Following the SMU Invitational, Kansas will have two fall tournaments remaining, starting with the ITA Regional Championship on Oct. 21-24 in Iowa City, Iowa.